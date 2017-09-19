Marlins' Martin Prado: Unlikely to return this season

Prado (knee) may not be able to return before the end of the season, Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

He tried to move his rehab to Orlando in an effort to avoid Hurricane Irma, but that plan backfired, as Orlando was hit just as hard as South Florida. Prado says he missed about a week of what would have been on-field ramping-up baseball activity. The Marlins are not ruling out his return this season, but Prado says he doesn't want to be back out there unless he's close to 100 percent. Those who have been stashing Prado in single-season leagues should probably cut bait at this point. Brian Anderson and Derek Dietrich should continue to get the starts at third base the rest of the way. Prado hit .250/.279/.357 with two home runs in 147 plate appearances in his age-33 season.