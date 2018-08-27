Marlins' Martin Prado: Won't be back until September
Marlins manager Don Mattingly said over the weekend that Prado (quadriceps) wouldn't be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list until after rosters expand Saturday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Considering that Prado has been sidelined for two weeks with the left quadriceps strain and has yet to resume facing pitching, it's not surprising that he won't be back for any of the Marlins' final three games of August. The veteran infielder is no lock to be among the Marlins' initial wave of activations Saturday, either, as he'll need to complete a full range of baseball activities before the team considers bringing him back. Prado has taken part in fielding drills at both corner-infield spots in recent days, suggesting he has progressed on some level since hitting the shelf.
More News
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Heading to disabled list•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Exits with quad strain•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Situated on bench Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Plates two vs. Nationals•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Marlins' Martin Prado: Collects two hits vs. Nationals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...