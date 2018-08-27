Marlins' Martin Prado: Won't be back until September

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said over the weekend that Prado (quadriceps) wouldn't be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list until after rosters expand Saturday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Considering that Prado has been sidelined for two weeks with the left quadriceps strain and has yet to resume facing pitching, it's not surprising that he won't be back for any of the Marlins' final three games of August. The veteran infielder is no lock to be among the Marlins' initial wave of activations Saturday, either, as he'll need to complete a full range of baseball activities before the team considers bringing him back. Prado has taken part in fielding drills at both corner-infield spots in recent days, suggesting he has progressed on some level since hitting the shelf.