Joyce is expected to start about three times a week in right field once the regular season finally begins, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly sees the veteran outfielder as the left-handed half of a platoon, but the identity of his platoon partner hadn't yet been determined when Grapefruit League play was suspended. Joyce is coming off a strong 2019 campaign with Atlanta and is a career .252/.354/.452 hitter against RHP, so consistent at-bats could give him some fantasy utility in NL-only formats or leagues with daily moves.