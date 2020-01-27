Joyce agreed to a one-year deal with the Marlins on Sunday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Joyce will join his seventh organization after hitting .295/.408/.450 with seven home runs, 32 runs scored and 23 RBI in 129 games with the Braves in 2019. The 35-year old will join fellow free agent signee Corey Dickerson in bringing experience to a young Miami outfield. Joyce could enter a platoon situation with Harold Ramirez and Garrett Cooper, both of which hit right-handed. The veteran recorded a .871 OPS in 212 plate appearances against righty pitchers last season.