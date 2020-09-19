site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Matt Joyce: Not starting nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Joyce isn't in the lineup for the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
Even with a right-hander (Wil Crowe) on the mound for the Nationals, Joyce will take a breather for the second game of Friday's twin bill. Lewis Brinson will take his place in right field.
