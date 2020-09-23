site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Matt Joyce: On bench against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Joyce isn't in Wednesday's lineup against Atlanta.
Joyce will get a day off with southpaw Max Fried taking the mound for Atlanta on Wednesday. Lewis Brinson will take over in right field.
