Marlins' Matt Joyce: On bench against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Joyce isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Rays.
Joyce will take a seat once again Saturday with left-hander Josh Fleming on the mound for Tampa Bay. Jesus Sanchez will start in right field.
