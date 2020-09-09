site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-matt-joyce-on-bench-against-southpaw-756269 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Matt Joyce: On bench against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Joyce isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Atlanta.
Joyce will take a seat with left-hander Tommy Milone on the mound for Atlanta. Monte Harrison will take his place in right field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read