Marlins' Matt Joyce: On bench Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 27, 2020
at
6:26 pm ET 1 min read
Joyce is not starting Thursday against the Mets.
Joyce will head to the bench for Thursday's series finale even with right-hander Michael Wacha (shoulder) expected to start for the Mets. Jesus Sanchez is starting in right field and hitting eighth in place of Joyce, who is slashing .291/.400/.400 this season.
