site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-matt-joyce-out-versus-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Matt Joyce: Out versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Joyce is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.
Joyce will once again head to the bench with a left-hander, Josh Fleming, taking the mound for Tampa Bay. Lewis Brinson receives the start in right field for the Marlins.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read