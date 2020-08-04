Joyce (undisclosed) was reinstated by the Marlins on Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The veteran was activated amid a flurry of roster moves as the Marlins prepare to return to action. Joyce was placed on the injured list before the season got underway and was cleared to report for workouts late last week. He is expected to see regular playing time now that he is active, with most of his starts coming in right field, though he remains on the bench Tuesday against Baltimore, per Joe Frisaro of MLB.com.