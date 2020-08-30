site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Matt Joyce: Remains on bench Sunday
Joyce is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Joyce will sit for the third straight contest as Tampa Bay starts another southpaw in Blake Snell. Lewis Brinson starts in right field Sunday for Miami.
