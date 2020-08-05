Joyce revealed Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 during summer camp and felt moderate symptoms, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Joyce was still out for the first three games of the season but was cleared to play when the Marlins' season resumed Tuesday following their eight-day break due to an outbreak of the virus. He didn't start Tuesday's game against the Orioles but is in the lineup for the afternoon portion of Wednesday's doubleheader, batting sixth and serving as the designated hitter.