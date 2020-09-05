site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Matt Joyce: Sits against another lefty
RotoWire Staff
Joyce remains on the bench Saturday against the Rays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Joyce sits for the third straight game as the Marlins face their third straight lefty in Blake Snell. Lewis Brinson will start in right field.
