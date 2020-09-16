site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Matt Joyce: Sits against lefty
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Joyce will sit Wednesday against southpaw Mike Kickham and the Red Sox, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Joyce hasn't made a single start against a lefty this season, and that trend will continue here. Lewis Brinson gets the nod in right field in his absence.
