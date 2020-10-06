site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-matt-joyce-sits-against-southpaw-760884 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Matt Joyce: Sits against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Joyce will be on the bench for Game 1 of the NLDS against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
As usual, Joyce hits the bench with a lefty (Max Fried) on the mound for the opposition. Lewis Brinson starts in right field in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 1 min read