site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-matt-joyce-sitting-against-lefty-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Matt Joyce: Sitting against lefty Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Joyce is out of the lineup Friday against the Rays.
Joyce will take a seat with southpaw Ryan Yarbrough on the mound for Tampa Bay. Lewis Brinson slides over the right field with Jon Berti starting in center Friday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read