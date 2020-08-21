site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Matt Joyce: Sitting against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Joyce is not in the lineup Friday against the Nationals.
Joyce remains on the bench for the second straight contest with southpaw Patrick Corbin pitching for Washington. Jesus Sanchez will make his major-league debut in right field Friday for the Marlins.
