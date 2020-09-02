site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Matt Joyce: Sitting against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Joyce is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The lefty-hitting Joyce will get the day off with southpaw Hyun-Jin Ryu on the bump for Toronto. Lewis Brinson will fill in for Joyce in right field and will bat seventh.
