site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-matt-joyce-sitting-versus-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Matt Joyce: Sitting versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Joyce is out of the lineup Friday against the Yankees, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.
Joyce will once again take a seat with left-hander J.A. Happ starting for the Yankees. Lewis Brinson receives the start in right field for the Marlins.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read