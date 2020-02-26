Marlins' Matt Kemp: Battling for reserve role
If Kemp makes the Marlins' 26-man roster, it will likely be in a reserve capacity, Steven Wine of the Associated Press reports. "Matt is in a great spot," manager Don Mattingly said. "He knows where he's at. That's the key for a guy like Matt, where you're not going to be playing six days a week, and understanding that's the role we're looking for."
Kemp suffered a broken rib in April of 2019 and missed the final five months of the season. Entering his age-35 season, he settled for an NRI deal with the Marlins, but believes he can still play, citing the fact he was an All-Star in 2018. The expectation is that Corey Dickerson will start in left field with Jonathan Villar starting in center field. That leaves Garrett Cooper, Lewis Brinson, Matt Joyce, Harold Ramirez, Magneuris Sierra and Kemp to battle it out for playing time in right field.
