Kemp (ribs) agreed Wednesday with the Marlins on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

In what might be his final attempt to keep his MLB career going, the 35-year-old Kemp will reunite with Don Mattingly, his manager with the Dodgers from 2011 through 2015. After earning a surprise All-Star nod in 2018, Kemp broke camp with the Reds last season but broke his rib in late April and was released soon after. Kemp then landed a minor-league deal with the Mets, playing in only eight games for the organization's Triple-A affiliate before suffering a setback with the ribs and getting released again. Considering Miami's outfielders combined for just 1.2 WAR (29th in the majors) in 2019, the move to the Marlins probably represents one of the best possible landing spots for Kemp.