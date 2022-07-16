Meyer's contract was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville prior to Saturday's start against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Meyer is one of the top pitching prospects in baseball and will make his major-league debut Saturday after he posted a 3.72 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 58 innings over 12 starts in Jacksonville to begin the year. It wouldn't be surprising to see the right-hander make at least one more turn through the rotation following Saturday's start, particularly if Edward Cabrera (elbow) is unable to return shortly after the All-Star break.