Meyer could be promoted to join the big-league rotation in the near future, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

While the Marlins have had some internal discussions about using their top pitching prospect in the big-league bullpen, where his fastball-slider combination could be dominant, Meyer's success at Triple-A this season -- as well as the struggles of Elieser Hernandez in the Miami rotation -- make it more likely he will debut as a starter. The 23-year-old right-hander has a 1.71 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 33:6 K:BB through 26.1 innings over five starts for Triple-A Jacksonville, while Hernandez has stumbled to a 6.66 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through five starts for the Marlins, including a poor outing against Arizona on Wednesday. While no switch appears imminent, further struggles from Hernandez could accelerate the timeline for Meyer to make his Miami debut.