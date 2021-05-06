Meyer allowed one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings while striking out five to record the win for Double-A Pensacola on Wednesday.

Seeing his first game action since his final college start in March 2020, the third overall pick in that year's draft showed absolutely no rust as Meyer dominated a Mississippi lineup that included top Atlanta prospects Braden Shewmake and Shea Langeliers. He fired 42 of 65 pitches for strikes in an efficient outing, peppering the strike zone with his plus fastball and slider, and if Meyer keeps delivering starts like this a promotion to Triple-A could follow in short order. A 2021 big-league debut in the bullpen isn't even out of the question if the Marlins are hunting for a playoff spot down the stretch and need reinforcements, but the organization is likely to keep a very close eye on his workload given his long layoff.