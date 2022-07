Meyer was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a sprained right elbow, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 23-year-old exited Saturday's start with elbow discomfort during the first inning, and he'll now move to the IL after being diagnosed with a sprain. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but it wouldn't be surprising if Meyer is on the shelf beyond the 15-day minimum given it's an elbow issue.