Meyer was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday with ulnar nerve irritation, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Meyer appears to be closing in on his major-league debut before two poor outings in the last week, but he won't get that opportunity in the immediate future. While any arm issue is potentially quite worrisome for a pitcher, the Marlins don't appear to be too concerned at this stage. The injury isn't thought to be particularly serious, as he'll skip just one start before being re-evaluated.