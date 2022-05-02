Meyer gave up one run on six hits and one walk over 6.2 innings Saturday for Triple-A Jacksonville in a win over Charlotte. He struck out six.

It was the longest outing of Meyer's minor-league career to date, and it continued a run of dominance to begin the season that has seen the right-hander deliver a 1.71 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 33:6 K:BB through 26.1 innings over five starts. The Marlins' No. 2 fantasy prospect doesn't seem to have much left to prove in the minors, but he's not yet on the 40-man roster and the organization is going to be keeping a careful eye on his workload. Still, it's likely only a matter of time before the 23-year-old makes his big-league debut.