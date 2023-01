Meyer (elbow) said Wednesday he expects to begin a throwing program within the next few weeks, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in August, so a return to throwing six months later would be an encouraging sign for his recovery timeline. Meyer still faces a lengthy rehab schedule to build back his arm strength, but a return late in the 2023 campaign appears possible, assuming he avoids any setbacks.