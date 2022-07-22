Meyer is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Saturday's game in Pittsburgh.

The Marlins' decision not to immediately option Meyer to Triple-A Jacksonville following his MLB debut July 16 was a strong indication the right-hander would stick in the rotation coming out of the All-Star break, but now the matter is official. Though he'll get another start Saturday, Meyer may need to deliver better results to build some security in the rotation after he yielded five runs on seven hits -- including two home runs -- and one walk across 5.1 innings in a loss to the Phillies his last time out. Both Edward Cabrera (elbow) and Jesus Luzardo (forearm) are in the midst of rehab assignments and could displace Meyer from the rotation once either pitcher is activated, likely in early August.