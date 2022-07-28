Meyer (elbow) underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed a tear in his UCL that will require Tommy John surgery, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Meyer exited his second major-league start due to right elbow discomfort, and the issue will ultimately force him to miss the rest of the 2022 season and most or all of next year. It's a significant blow for the highly-regarded prospect, who posted a 3.72 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 58 innings over 12 starts at Triple-A Jacksonville this year prior to making his big-league debut in mid-July.