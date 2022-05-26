Meyer (elbow) is scheduled to throw off flat ground Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The 23-year-old landed on the injured list last week with ulnar nerve irritation in his right elbow, but he'll return to throwing Thursday after being shut down for a week. Meyer will likely need some time to build his arm back up, but he could return to mound work soon since the shutdown was relatively brief.
