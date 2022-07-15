Meyer will be promoted to the majors and start a game during Miami's weekend series against the Phillies, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Meyer is one of the most highly-anticipated pitching prospects to make his debut in 2022. He is expected to start Saturday, though the team has not made any official announcement. Meyer has maintained a 3.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 65:19 K:BB across 58 innings with Triple-A Jacksonville this season.