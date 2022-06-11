Meyer (elbow) threw a simulated game Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
It had been nearly a month since Meyer faced hitters, but he did just that Saturday. It's not entirely clear how close he is to pitching in a game, but his fastball sat in the 94-95 MPH range during Saturday's session, so it should not be long at this point.
