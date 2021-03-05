Meyer won't see any Grapefruit League action this spring even though he's in big-league camp, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports. "We don't want Max coming over to a game and trying to throw 100," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Thursday. "We want him to get ready to pitch this season, continue his development, and we think there's a real risk with those young guys kind of trying to impress and doing too much too early. It's a danger in camp and that's something we're gonna stay away from."

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft will still be able to soak up a big-league atmosphere, but his pro debut will have to wait until the minor-league season begins. With two plus pitches in his slider and fastball, Meyer could get a very aggressive assignment to the high minors and be on the fast track to the majors if he dominates as expected.