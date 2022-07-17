Meyer (0-1) took the loss against Philadelphia on Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk over 5.1 innings He struck out five batters.

Meyer was called up prior to the game to make his big-league debut. The 23-year-old navigated through three scoreless frames before serving up a two-run homer to J.T. Realmuto in the fourth inning. He gave up a solo shot to Rhys Hoskins in the sixth, then watched from the dugout as two more runs were charged to his ledger. Despite the rough debut, Meyer is expected to get additional turns in the rotation following the All-Star break.