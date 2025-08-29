The Marlins will option Acosta to Triple-A Jacksonville prior to Friday's game versus the Mets, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

He's being sent out to clear a roster spot for Connor Norby (wrist), who will be activated from the 10-day injured list. Acosta went just 4-for-24 during his nine games with the big club, though three of those hits were home runs.