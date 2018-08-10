Marlins' McKenzie Mills: Dealt to Marlins

Mills was traded from Philadelphia to Miami in exchange for Justin Bour on Friday, Jon Heyman of Fancred reports.

Mills has appeared in 20 games (16 starts) for High-A Clearwater this year, logging a 3.51 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 85 strikeouts in 89.2 innings. Due to his success at the High-A level, the Marlins may choose to place him in Double-A upon his arrival, though he's still a ways away from competing in the majors.

