Gonzalez was added to the 40-man roster Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, Joe Capozzi of The Palm Beach Post reports.

After being acquired from the Mets in July, Gonzalez was assigned to High-A Jupiter. While there he posted a dominant 1.11 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over five games (24.1 innings).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast