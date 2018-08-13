Marlins' Merandy Gonzalez: Called up to make doubleheader start
The Marlins selected Gonzalez's contract from Double-A Jacksonville ahead of his scheduled start for the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Braves.
Miami is expected to designate Gonzalez as their 26th man for the twin bill, likely meaning that the right-hander will be bound for Jacksonville immediately after making his first MLB start. Gonzalez owns an unremarkable 4.32 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 73 innings at Jacksonville this season, but he has been sharp over his past three Southern League outings. The 22-year-old has covered exactly seven innings while allowing only one run in each of those starts.
