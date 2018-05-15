Marlins' Merandy Gonzalez: Dealing with blister
Gonzalez was removed early in his start Monday at Double-A Jacksonville due to a blister on his throwing hand, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Jacksonville manager Randy Ready said Gonzalez's removal was precautionary, but the right-hander could end up missing his next scheduled start as a result of the blister. Prior to exiting, Gonzalez tossed two scoreless innings, giving up two hits and two walks.
