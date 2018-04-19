Gonzalez was recalled from Double-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The pitching prospect doesn't have absurd pitching numbers this season (4.50 ERA, 7:4 K:BB in 10 innings pitched), but he provides much-needed length to the Marlins' bullpen. Gonzalez will replace the team's current long reliever Chris O'Grady (shoulder), who was placed on the disabled list in a corresponding move.