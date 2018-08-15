Marlins' Merandy Gonzalez: Heads to Triple-A
The Marlins optioned Gonzalez to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday.
Gonzalez served as the 26th man for the Marlins' doubleheader Monday against the Braves. He started the second half of the twin bill and took the loss, giving up three runs on eight hits and no walks over 4.2 innings. Since the Marlins only needed him to make a spot start, he'll head back to the minors and presumably slot into the New Orleans rotation.
