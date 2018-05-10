Marlins' Merandy Gonzalez: Optioned back to Jacksonville
Gonzalez was sent down to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez appeared in six games out of the bullpen for the Marlins during his first cup of coffee in the big leagues after coming up to the majors three weeks ago. Over 13 innings, he logged a 4.85 ERA and 1.92 WHIP with an 11:7 K:BB. He will return to the Triple-A level for now, though it's likely that he will rejoin Miami in the near future. In a corresponding move, Elieser Hernandez (mouth) was activated from the 10-day disabled list.
