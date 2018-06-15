Gonzalez was recalled from Double-A Jacksonville on Friday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Gonzalez allowed seven runs on 18 hits over 13 innings during a stint with the Marlins earlier this season, also issuing seven walks. The 22-year-old has served as a starter with the Jumbo Shrimp with a 3.43 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 21 innings, but is likely to again serve out of the Marlins bullpen.

