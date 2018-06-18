Gonzalez was optioned to Double-A Jacksonville on Monday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Gonzalez will report back to the minors after just a three-day stay with the Marlins. He appeared in just one game during his brief stint with the big club, allowing four runs while striking out five batters in 4.1 innings of long-relief. The 22-year-old will continue to work as a starter with the Jumbo Shrimp. Caleb Smith, who is slated to start against the Giants on Monday, was activated from the bereavement list in a corresponding roster move.

