Marlins' Merandy Gonzalez: Shipped to Marlins
Gonzalez was traded, along with Ricardo Cespedes, to the Marlins on Friday in exchange for A.J. Ramos.
The 21-year-old phenom has put together an impressive 2017 minor-league campaign, posting a 1.55 ERA over 11 starts with Low-A Columbia before being promoted to High-A St. Lucie in late June. He's continued his hot streak at the next tier, racking up a 2.23 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through six innings. Gonzalez provides strong organizational depth for the Marlins, but likely remains a couple years away from the big leagues.
