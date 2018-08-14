Marlins' Merandy Gonzalez: Takes loss in spot start
Gonzalez (2-1) allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out three across 4.2 innings during Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader as he was hit with the loss against Atlanta.
Gonzalez was called up to make a spot start Monday due to the doubleheader, but he failed to survive past the fourth inning, as he departed with a three-run deficit. The 22-year-old right-hander has accrued a 5.73 ERA and 1.77 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 22 frames in the big leagues this season, and he figures to head back to Triple-A New Orleans after serving as the 26th man.
More News
-
Marlins' Merandy Gonzalez: Called up to make doubleheader start•
-
Marlins' Merandy Gonzalez: Will start in doubleheader Monday•
-
Marlins' Merandy Gonzalez: Sent back to minors•
-
Marlins' Merandy Gonzalez: Returns to majors•
-
Marlins' Merandy Gonzalez: Dealing with blister•
-
Marlins' Merandy Gonzalez: Optioned back to Jacksonville•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...