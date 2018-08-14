Gonzalez (2-1) allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out three across 4.2 innings during Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader as he was hit with the loss against Atlanta.

Gonzalez was called up to make a spot start Monday due to the doubleheader, but he failed to survive past the fourth inning, as he departed with a three-run deficit. The 22-year-old right-hander has accrued a 5.73 ERA and 1.77 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 22 frames in the big leagues this season, and he figures to head back to Triple-A New Orleans after serving as the 26th man.