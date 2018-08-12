Gonzalez will be recalled from Double-A Jacksonville to start in Monday's doubleheader at Atlanta, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez has allowed one run over seven innings during each of his last three starts for the Jumbo Shrimp as he is set to return to the majors. The 22-year-old has a 5.71 ERA and 1.79 WHIP in seven appearances out of the Marlins bullpen this season, mostly working in a long-relief role, although he last appearance came in mid-June.