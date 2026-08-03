Marlins' Michael Petersen: Bags 18th hold of season

Petersen (forearm) struck out two batters and allowed no hits and one walk over a scoreless inning of relief en route to claiming his 18th hold of the season in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Mets.

Petersen suffered an injury scare a week ago when he took a line drive off of his right forearm, but he escaped with little more than a bruise and was deemed ready to pitch after a few days of rest. The righty made his return to the mound in Thursday's series opener and was charged with two earned runs across two-thirds of an inning, but he was much sharper Sunday. His 18 holds lead the Marlins, and he lowered his ERA to 3.13 for the season after tossing the scoreless frame.